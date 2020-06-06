Free Outdoor Fun Weekend

× Expand Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

press release: Free Fun Weekend is June 6 and 7 in Wisconsin, so save the date and get ready to get outdoors.

Wisconsin residents and visitors can fish for free, hike or bike state trails for free, enjoy free admission to state parks and forests and ride public ATV trails for free.

"Wisconsin is a beautiful playground, especially in summer," said DNR Secretary-Designee Preston Cole. "Not many states can boast the array of natural recreation opportunities we have here. Fun Free Weekend is the perfect time to enjoy our state parks, forests and trails. I urge you to get out and explore, you might just like it."

No fishing license is needed to fish any waters. This includes inland trout and Great Lakes trout and salmon fishing, which normally would require a trout stamp in addition to a license. Fishing rules such as limits on the size and species of fish that can be kept do apply, however.

All state trail pass fees on all DNR-owned state trails are waived and cooperatively-run state trails also may waive fees.

All state park vehicle admission sticker fees on all DNR-owned properties are waived.

ATV registration and trail pass fees are waived.

Free fishing equipment is available for loan at more than 50 state parks, DNR offices, and partner organizations, and free fishing clinics are scheduled at many state parks and popular waters.

In addition, on Saturday (9 am-3 pm), the Friends of the Pike Lake Unit of the Kettle Moraine State Forest are holding Discovery Day with geocaching, archery, T-shirt painting, a wildlife show, kayak demos, telescope viewing, fishing and hiking.

Free Fun Weekend is also a terrific opportunity to participate in Wisconsin State Parks' OutWiGo initiative , promoting good health through the great outdoors. Be sure to tag your Free Fun Weekend photos with #OutWiGo.

More information about free fun weekend in Wisconsin's outdoors is available on the DNR website. Go to dnr.wi.gov and search " free fun ." More events can be found by searching for "Get Outdoors" and then entering "Free Fun" in the search window.