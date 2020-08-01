Free PPE Distribution

press release: In response to the order requiring face coverings, United Way of Dane County is distributing disposable face coverings, reusable face coverings and hand sanitizer to the public on Saturday, August 1. Our community's greatest resource is our people, and United Way of Dane County is committed to the safety and well-being of all. In order to do this, we must take measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Thank you to our partners and volunteers who have made it possible to distribute PPE to our neighbors who need it most. Thanks to Hydrite Chemical Company, Midwest Prototyping, State Line Distillery and United Way of Dane County volunteer groups, LINC and READI.

For anyone in the community who needs masks or hand sanitizer. Saturday, August 1, 11:00 am – 4:30 pm (while supplies last), at United Way of Dane County, 2059 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI 53704. Follow us on social media @unitedwaydaneco for real-time updates.

Distribution will take place outside. In case of inclement weather, please call (608) 246-4391 upon arrival and someone will come to your vehicle.

*Please note: We have a limited supply of hand sanitizer, so we will only be distributing to families/individuals until further notice.