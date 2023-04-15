Free Smoke Alarm Installation

media release: The Madison Fire Department and American Red Cross Wisconsin Region are teaming up to provide FREE home safety visits and smoke alarm installation to area homes.

On Saturday, April 15 we hope to install smoke alarms in up to 600 homes during our "Sound the Alarm" event!

There is no better time to protect your home. These tamper-proof smoke alarms are equipped with a lithium ion battery that will last up to ten years. Red Cross volunteers and/or Madison firefighters will provide free installation, ensuring your smoke alarms are placed in the right locations in your home.

Smoke alarms are available to anyone living in the City of Madison. We especially recommend signing up for a free home safety visit if:

Your address was previously in the Town of Madison. Now as a City of Madison resident, you are required to have tamper-proof smoke alarms powered by ten-year lithium ion batteries, per City ordinance.

You are a City of Madison resident and need to have your smoke alarms updated. The last "Sound the Alarm" event hosted by MFD and the Red Cross was in 2010.

Register to have smoke alarms installed in your home!

Volunteers Needed

We need helping hands to assist with installing smoke alarms. Tools and training will be provided.

Sign up to volunteer on Saturday, April 15!

The "Sound the Alarm" home safety event takes place Saturday, April 15, 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. At no cost to homeowners, the American Red Cross Wisconsin Region and Madison Fire Department would like to demonstrate some simple changes in the home that will help you protect your family against fire. During your home visit, you will receive:

Installed smoke alarms

Guidance in the development of a Family Disaster Plan

Valuable emergency preparedness tips and information

All demonstration and installation services will be performed by Red Cross-trained volunteers

The Red Cross is encouraging individuals to sign up for this free program and to volunteer for this lifesaving event.

Register for a home safety visit !