Free Speech and Civility on College Campuses

media release: Issues at the confluence of free speech and civility are surfacing on college campuses throughout the country, including in Wisconsin. This program will delve into the underlying dynamics leading to conflict on campus, and will explore actions being taken to promote a civil campus environment and free speech.

This one-hour virtual program will be offered at noon on February 20.

LeaderEthics –Wisconsin is a non-partisan/non-profit organization dedicated to promoting integrity in the American Democracy through ethical leadership practices among elected officials. Ethical leaders are:

Truthful. Transparent with public information. Unifiers rather than dividers, and Willing to represent the collective interests of their constituency.

The concept is designed to work at two levels. LeaderEthics-Wisconsin is a statewide organization, comprised of local chapters. At both levels, membership will make a difference!