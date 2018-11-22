Free Thanksgiving Meal
Lakeview Lutheran Church 4001 Mandrake Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Anyone is invited to attend the meal which is served family style promptly at noon. We do ask that folks try to phone the church office to indicate the number of people coming-244-6181-this is helpful in planning. No names are taken. Also, we need donations of food and donations of volunteer help.
Lakeview Lutheran Church 4001 Mandrake Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
