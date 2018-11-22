Free Thanksgiving Meal

Google Calendar - Free Thanksgiving Meal - 2018-11-22 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Thanksgiving Meal - 2018-11-22 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Thanksgiving Meal - 2018-11-22 12:00:00 iCalendar - Free Thanksgiving Meal - 2018-11-22 12:00:00

Lakeview Lutheran Church 4001 Mandrake Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:  Anyone is invited to attend the meal which is served family style promptly at noon.  We do ask that folks try to phone the church office to indicate the number of people coming-244-6181-this is helpful in planning.  No names are taken.  Also, we need donations of food and donations of volunteer help.

Info
Lakeview Lutheran Church 4001 Mandrake Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Food & Drink
608-244-6181
Google Calendar - Free Thanksgiving Meal - 2018-11-22 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Free Thanksgiving Meal - 2018-11-22 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Free Thanksgiving Meal - 2018-11-22 12:00:00 iCalendar - Free Thanksgiving Meal - 2018-11-22 12:00:00