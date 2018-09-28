press release: You are invited to join the Dane County NAACP as we host our 5th Annual Freedom Fund Dinner. The Freedom Fund Dinner is a long-standing NAACP tradition that merges two goals; to rally members, friends and community supporters to the cause of freedom and justice for all, and to raise funds to support our Branch.

This year's event will be held Friday, September 28, 2018 at the Madison Concourse Hotel. The evening will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner at 7:00 p.m.

The 2018 theme, "Defeat Hate. VOTE." is a clarion call to action in the face of today's political realities and the continuous assaults on our civil rights. Our keynote speaker, Mr. Hilary O. Shelton, NAACP Washington Bureau Director and Senior VP for Policy and Advocacy is responsible for advocating the federal public policy issue agenda of the NAACP. Notably, he played an integral role in the crafting and final passage of such crucial federal legislation as the Civil Rights Act of 1991, and many other pivotal laws and policy measures affecting the quality of our lives and equality in our society. Mr. Shelton’s government affairs portfolio includes critical issues such as affirmative action, equal employment protection, access to quality education, stopping gun violence, ending racial profiling, abolition of the death penalty, access to comprehensive healthcare, voting rights protection, federal sentencing reform and a host of civil rights enforcement, expansion and protection issues. His perspective is one that you will not want to miss!

Mark your calendar and order your ticket today. This will be a dinner to remember. For more information visit: www.naacpofdaneco.org

Email: naacp36ab@gmail.com or Phone: 608-335-2002