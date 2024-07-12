RSVP for Freedom Inc. Youth Organizing Camp

media release: The Freedom Youth Organizing Camp is a two-week day camp for youth of color (ages 13-18) in Dane County, to develop leadership and community organizing skills to create safe communities and schools for youth of color. The program will run from July 29th - August 10th, 2024 from 12 pm to 4 pm.

During the Freedom Youth Organizing Camp, participants will build relationships with other youth of color and gain skills such as public speaking, door knocking/canvassing, and data analysis that will support the Freedom Youth Squad's Police Free Schools Campaign which calls on the Madison Metropolitan School District to divest from the police and invest in leadership, creativity, and wellness of Black youth and youth of color.

All meetings will be held at the Freedom, Inc. office at 2110 Luann Ln., Madison, WI 53713. To ensure that the space will be clean, the staff will be sanitizing before and after each session. We will have masks on site for anyone who may need them.