ONLINE: Freedom vs. Safety in the COVID-19 World

press release: Wearing masks actually promotes freedom and keeps people safe when venturing out, says U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams. He tweeted June 20, “Face coverings mean less asymptomatic viral spread, more places open, and sooner!” But what about those who say their freedoms are being taken away by mandating face masks and social distancing rules?

This week’s “Two Bald Guys” welcomes three experts who will weigh in on “Freedom versus Safety in the COVID-19 World.” Our guests include:

Mark O'Connell , executive director, Wisconsin Counties Association

Our guests will address:

Do local governments have authority to impose specific safety measures for individuals, businesses and churches?

With COVID-19 cases surging across many counties, what did we do (or not do) that contributed to the rise?

Why do so many object to wearing face masks and social distancing?

Should we worry about too much government power impeding our freedoms?

What’s the best strategy to get back to a sense of normalcy – quickly and safely?

Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.

Go to: www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.