Freeze Out Fascism

media release: Fascist violence is on display in our country and Madison needs to show that people who adopt fascist beliefs are the minority. Stand with your community at a socially distanced rally against fascist violence (we’ll announce the exact location - on a frozen lake! - soon).

The pandemic has left people needing relief that has not been answered by the government. We know right wing violence won’t disappear with Trump out of office, and we know Democrats will need to be pushed to follow through on basic measures that people have needed for months: monthly checks, eviction bans, PPE, and more.

Stand in solidarity with fellow Madisonians on Sunday, January 24, to freeze out the fascists and protect the people!

If any other organizations would like to join us in this call, please do!

Endorsed by

Sunrise Madison

Impact Demand