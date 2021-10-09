press release: We are excited to be bringing the best in smooth jazz talent back to the Milwaukee area with the Fresh Coast Jazz Festival Fall Affair. It has been a long time and we hope you are excited to enjoy live smooth jazz again. We will be taking great care to follow all Covid-19 protocols that are in place so you can have fun in a safe environment.

Whenever you attend a Fresh Coast Jazz Festival Event, a portion of our proceeds go towards scholarships for deserving area youth and to help keep music programs in area schools. So, you get to have fun while doing good!

At the beautiful Wilson Center, you’ll get to enjoy great music indoors in a state-of-the-art venue, surrounded by a beautiful natural setting. Whether you watch the shows inside or enjoy the vendors on the beautiful grounds outside during the intermissions, there will be plenty to enjoy at The Fall Affair.

Doors Open 2:00 pm There will be food vendors, great cocktail creations and fantastic vendors. Come early to eat, drink, shop and be merry. Then enjoy some fantastic music!

4:00 pm Kandace Springs – Harris Theater at The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

6:00 pm Paula Atherton & Greg Manning – Harris Theater at The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

8:15 pm Julian Vaughn - Harris Theater at The Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts

PURCHASE TICKETS

Tickets may be purchased online, or call the Wilson Center Box Office at (262) 781-9520.

Box Office hours are: Monday – Friday 11:00am (CST) – 2:00pm (CST)

Due to Covid-19, the Fresh Coast Jazz Festival will be postponed until August 26-28, 2022. The performances and events were originally scheduled for August 27-29, 2021, at the historic Pabst Theater and Saint Kate, The Arts Hotel.

“Out of an abundance of caution, we have again made the difficult decision to postpone the three-day Fresh Coast Jazz Festival due to Covid. Of course, the well-being of our fans, artists, sponsors, team and the community at large are of paramount importance and drove this difficult decision,” said Festival Organizer Carl Brown.

The 2022 performances and events will feature many of the same great artists scheduled for 2021, and will also take place at the historic Pabst Theater and Saint Kate, The Arts Hotel.

All previously issued tickets and parking passes for the original date will be honored with the new date and do not need to be exchanged. Ticketholders are asked to email the Pabst Theater at tickets@ptglive.com by June 5, 2021, if they cannot attend the new show dates. Updates on performances and events will be available at https://www.freshcoastjazz. com/ or https://www.pabsttheater.org. Visit our website and join our mailing list to be the first to know.