The 2nd Annual Freya Fest: Bad Ass Women's Music Festival is happening on, Sunday October 1, from Noon-7p. Lineup:

NOON: greenTONE a cappella

1:00PM: SHESHE

2:00PM: Shawndell Marks

3:00PM: Untamed

4:00PM: Hellmuff

5:00PM: Morning Metaphor

6:00PM: Beth Kille

The family-friendly fest will take place in our parking lot at the rear of the Meadery building (or inside the mead hall in case of inclement weather), and there will be ample mead, beer, and food options to choose from.

Free admission! ($5 suggested charity donation)