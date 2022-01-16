press release: Join us for an afternoon with the Bay Area chamber music ensemble Friction Quartet as they explore the global climate crisis through sound. This concert is designed to pair with the ongoing winter exhibit in the Wisconsin Academy’s James Watrous Gallery featuring The Last Glacier collective and Matthew Warren Lee. Collaborating to present Friction Quartet in concert are Last Glacier contributing artist Bruce Crownover and his wife Samantha Crownover, executive director of the Bach Dancing & Dynamite Society. This event is also being made possible by friends of the Crownovers and by Dane Arts.

Friction Quartet, whose performances have been called “stunningly passionate” (Calgary Herald) and “exquisitely skilled” (ZealNYC), exists to modernize the chamber music experience and expand the string quartet repertoire. Friction achieves this mission by commissioning new works, curating imaginative programs, collaborating with artists, and presenting interactive educational outreach. Joshua Kosman (San Francisco Chronicle) declared that Friction Quartet is, “The Bay Area’s redoubtable new-music ensemble.”

Friction’s most recent album, Rising, explores the question, “How long will Earth be habitable for our kids?” A love letter to our fragile planet, Rising refers to the increasing water and temperatures that threaten to consume our human settlements and the wilderness around us. It is also a rallying cry to mobilize our community against this catastrophe.