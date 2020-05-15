press release: “Friday Night Lights” is a neighborhood emergency vehicle parade that will travel through the Fitchburg community. We are planning two events, May 15 and May 22. Between the two events, we plan to drive through as many neighborhoods in Fitchburg as possible. Recognizing the city encompasses 35 square miles and hundreds of miles of roadway, we unfortunately will not able to cover every block. We hope to have more personnel available to participate in the event next Friday to allow us to cover more ground. This Friday, May 15, we will focus on the following areas of our city: •Jamestown Neighborhood 6:00 to 6:15 p.m. •Seminole Forest, Stoner Prairie, Lacy Heights, and Wildwood 6:20 to 6:40 p.m. •Oak Meadow & Quarry Hill 6:40 to 7 p.m. Please note times are approximate. Because we are emergency responders, calls for service may impact our availability and/or timeline.