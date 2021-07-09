press release: Starting July 9, all three YMCA of Dane County branches will open their doors to kids in the community aged 8-14 for FREE Friday Nights! There's no need to register for this no-cost, drop-in program, and it's open to all (no membership required!), so member children are invited to bring their friends.

FREE Friday Nights will run from 5-8 pm every Friday through August 6. The gym will be open for basketball and other activities, and we'll serve a free meal each night. Get your kids and their friends to Y on Fridays for a free, safe and fun place to hang out!

Contact any Dane County YMCA facility for additional information:

Lussier Family West YMCA: (608) 276-6606

Lussier Family East YMCA: (608) 221-1571

Northeast YMCA: (608) 837-8221