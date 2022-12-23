Friday Trash/Recycling Collection Postponed

press release: Due to the extreme winds forecast for Friday and the snowstorm clean-up operations anticipated to also occur, trash and recycling collection will be suspended for Friday, December 23, 2022. Residents who have a scheduled collection day for Friday, December 23, 2022 should instead place their carts out for pickup by 6:30am on Monday, December 26, 2022.

On December 26, 2022 the priority operations will be to continue with snow clean-up operations, but staff will also be deployed to make up the trash and recycling pickup.

No Change for Residents with a Normally Scheduled Monday Collection

If your normal scheduled pickup day is Monday, you should still plan on having your cart emptied on Tuesday, December 27 as previously announced.There is no change to the previously announced and published schedule for residents with a regularly scheduled Monday collection day.

The drop-off sites will be closed on December 22 and December 23 in response to the winter storm as well. Sites will reopen on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 on their normal winter hours. Additional details about drop-off site operations can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/DropOffSites.

More information about Streets Division operations can be found at www.cityofmadison.com/Streets.