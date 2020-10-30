ONLINE: Fridays for Unity

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZriQiOecGl8

media release: Rolling Stone confirmed the lineup for the second Fridays For Unity, a nationwide virtual music and conversation event series featuring some of the United States’ greatest entertainers and influential politicians to be livestreamed on Oct 30 at 8:00PM EST. Special bonus conversation with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and rapper/activist Princess Nokia to air on Rolling Stone on Nov 2. The events stand to support voter engagement and motivate viewers to get out the vote in their own communities on or before Tuesday, November 3. The events will be broadcasted on the Rolling Stone YouTube page and will feature conversations between cultural icons and prominent politicians, digging into the most pressing issues facing Americans today. In addition to these key conversations, the event will include stunning musical performances from some of America’s most influential artists and appearances by leaders in grassroots efforts.

Fridays For Unity is partnered with Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action and Civics For The Culture and was created by Blue Marble Partners, LLC.

