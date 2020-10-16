ONLINE: Fridays for Unity

media release: Rolling Stone announced Fridays For Unity, a nationwide virtual music and conversation event series featuring some of the United States’ greatest entertainers and influential politicians. The event stands to support voter engagement and motivate viewers to get out the vote in their own communities on or before Tuesday, Nov. 3. Taking place over two Fridays, October 16 and October 30, each event will be broadcasted on the Rolling Stone YouTube page at 8pm EST. Each night will feature conversations between cultural icons and prominent politicians, digging into the most pressing issues facing Americans today. In addition to these key conversations, the event will include stunning musical performances from some of America’s most influential artists and appearances by leaders in grassroots efforts.

Fridays For Unity is partnered with notable organizations Future Now Fund, Future Now Action, and Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action. The events will offer free admission with the opportunity to donate before and during the events. Donations help fuel lasting change for the direction of the entire country: States are the key to changing the direction of the entire country. It’s not just that state lawmakers determine who can vote and who controls Congress, though they do. States also impact millions of lives — healthcare access, civil rights, education, clean water, and more are all decided in state capitols. And a little money goes a long way: it’s often cheaper to win the majority in an entire state legislative chamber than a single competitive congressional seat -- these donations go far.

“Music, politics, and pop culture are what defines Rolling Stone — not just in our content, but in who we are and what we believe in,” said Gus Wenner, president and COO, Rolling Stone. “We’re thrilled to partner with Future Now Action, Future Now Fund, and Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action for Fridays for Unity, and excited for fans to hear from the most vocal politicians and artists of our time on why it's critical to get out and vote in this election.”

About Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone, the number one brand in music publishing, has been the leading voice of music and popular culture for over 50 years. The multi-media brand features the latest in music reviews, in-depth interviews, hard-hitting political commentary and award-winning journalism across several platforms including magazine, digital, mobile, social and experiential marketing. Headquartered in New York, Rolling Stone provides “all the news that fits” to a global audience of approximately 60 million people every month and publishes over 100 pieces of content every day. For more information, please visit www.rollingstone.com.

About Future Now Fund

Future Now Fund is building the power to improve Americans’ lives – by winning state legislative majorities to improve lives. We focus on strategic races and chambers, activating grassroots giving with Giving Circles, and providing substantial-on-the-ground support. You can learn about Future Now Fund’s 2020 states HERE.

About Future Now Action

Future Now Action is helping states across America achieve goals for the common good. There’s a lot at stake right now: Voting rights. Quality, affordable healthcare. The fight against COVID-19. All of these are determined by your state lawmakers. We believe state lawmakers are the most important policymakers in the country and they can achieve real results to improve lives when they have what they need to succeed. FNA provides lawmakers and the public with critical research, policy resources, and tools to achieve results. An outline of Future Now Action goals can be found HERE.

About Stacey Abrams’ Fair Fight Action

Fair Fight promotes fair elections in Georgia and around the country, encourages voter participation in elections, and educates voters about elections and their voting rights. Fair Fight brings awareness to the public on election reform, advocates for election reform at all levels, and engages in other voter education programs and communications. Fair Fight Action engages in voter mobilization and education activities and advocates for progressive issues. Fair Fight PAC has initiated programs to support voter protection programs at state parties around the country and is engaging in partnerships to support and elect pro voting rights, progressive leaders. You can join the fight HERE.

About Baratunde Thurston

Baratunde Thurston is an Emmy-nominated host who has worked for The Onion, produced for The Daily Show, advised the Obama White House, and wrote the New York Times bestseller How To Be Black. He’s the executive producer and host of two podcasts: How To Citizen with Baratunde and We’re Having A Moment which CNET called “the most important podcast of 2020.” He’s also the creator / host of the weekly pandemic show, Live On Lockdown. In 2019, he delivered what MSNBC’s Brian Williams called “one of the greatest TED talks of all time”. Right now, the writer, activist and comedian is using his powerful voice to help people understand this revolutionary moment with his unique blend of insight, humor, and empathy.