Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: Amazing Audible Amphibians

After sunset, springtime ponds and wetlands come alive with the calls of frogs and toads. Join DNR Conservation Biologist Rori Paloski and Friends President Will Vuyk on a search for as many species of frogs, tree frogs and toads that we can hear. Meet us at the entrance to Picnic Point. From there we will use our ears to explore the marshes of University Bay and Picnic Point peninsula. Meet at the Picnic Point entrance kiosk, 2000 University Bay Drive.