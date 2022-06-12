Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

media release: Invasive Plants of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve

Whether you've spent hours battling invasive plants or they are new to you, join Anne Pearce (Invasive Species Outreach Specialist at UW-Madison) to learn about common and (so far) less common invasive plants in the Preserve. Bring your invasive plant questions and learn how you can reduce the impact of invasive plants in your own yard and beyond. Sponsored by the Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve.

June 12, 2022, 9am-11am, meet at the Picnic Point entrance kiosk, University of Wisconsin-Madison, 2000 University Bay Drive