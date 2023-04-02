Friends of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve Field Trip

press release: Lichens of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve

Learn about the lichens of the UW Lakeshore Nature Preserve. We will stroll the paths on Picnic Point, looking for lichens growing on trees and rocks. Lichens are a very hardy (visible year-round) symbiosis mostly of a fungus and an alga – learn more on the walk. In preparation for this field trip, you might want to download to your cell phone the guide “Lichens of the Lakeshore Nature Preserve” from https://www. friendslakeshorepreserve.com/up-loads/2/6/9/3/26931781/lichensin-preservebeginners2021_web.pdf. You could read the first couple of pages of this ahead of time – not, however, necessary! Be sure to dress warmly and wear waterproof boots if you have them, just in case. If you have a hand magnifier and want to bring it, you will have a chance to use it. And please re-member – no collecting! Meet at the Picnic Point entrance kiosk, 2000 University Bay Drive.