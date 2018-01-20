press release: Turtles, snakes, frogs, and more! + Friends of Cherokee Marsh annual meeting

Saturday, January 20, 10:00 am - 12:00 noon, Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Dr.

Learn about our amazing array of native reptiles and amphibians including where they live, which ones you can find in your backyard, and how to be "snake smart." Presented by Eric Roscoe from the Madison Area Herpetological Society, a group dedicated to educating the public about amphibians and reptiles, collectively known as "herps."

At 10 am, before the presentation, the Friends of Cherokee Marsh will hold a short business meeting to review the past year, look forward to the year ahead, and elect directors for 2018-2019.

Everyone, member and non-member, is welcome to attend. If you need further enticement, we’ll have refreshments and our popular door prizes donated by local businesses plus some special prizes just for kids.

10:00 – 10:30 am — member meeting: accomplishments and future plans, elect directors

10:30 – 11:30 am —Turtles, snakes, frogs, and more! by the Madison Area Herpetological Society

11:30 – 11:45 am — Door prizes and social hour

Free and family friendly

Sponsored by the Friends of Cherokee Marsh.