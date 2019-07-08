Friends of Cherokee Marsh Paddle Tour

press release: Monday, July 8, 10 am – 12 noon, join Friends of Cherokee Marsh as we tour Cherokee Marsh on the water with 48th District State Representative Melissa Sargent and her staff.

Bring your own canoe or kayak.

We'll be launching from the new dock at the School Rd boat landing, 802 Wheeler Rd. From Northport Dr, head north on School Rd. Where the road curves to the right at Wheeler Rd, at the park sign, take an immediate left onto the gravel road to the boat landing.

This event will be canceled if raining hard, windy, or threat of thunderstorms.

If you plan to attend and respond to this email, we will contact you in case of any changes or cancellations.

Questions? Contact Jan at janaxelson@gmail.com or 608 215 0426

If you have a canoe and can take a passenger, please let us know by responding to this email.