Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk

Cherokee Marsh-North Unit 6098 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: We will observe a variety of butterflies as they take nectar from wildflowers, and learn about their identification, behavior, and lifestyle. Bring binoculars if you have them—close-focusing ones work best; we will have a few extras available. Sturdy shoes, long pants, and a hat are recommended. This trip is a collaboration between Madison Audubon, the Southern Wisconsin Butterfly Association, and Friends of Cherokee Marsh.

FIELD TRIP LEADERS: Jan Axelson, Karl and Dorothy Legler (608-228-0743, karlndot@charter.net)

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES: Read more about this location on the Birdability Map: Cherokee Marsh North Unit

