Friends of Cherokee Marsh Walk

media release: One of the joys of spring in Wisconsin is hearing the wonderful choruses of breeding frogs that signal the return of life to our landscape following winter. Join us on this evening hike through Dane County’s largest wetland to learn about our native frog and toad species and how to identify their calls. Distance: approximately 2 miles roundtrip. Leader: Jeff Steele.

Cancellation will occur only for thunderstorms or tornado warning. (A light rain is ideal for frogging.)

Cherokee Marsh Conservation Park - North Unit, 6098 N Sherman Ave. Follow N. Sherman Ave north to the parking lot at the end of the gravel entrance road.