Friends of Devil's Lake State Park Meeting

press release: A new facility is being proposed at Devil's Lake State Park and we want your input! The Friends of Devil's Lake State Park, Devil's Lake Concession Corporation, and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources have embarked on a plan to design and build a state-of-the-art Multi-Use Educational and Outdoor Recreation Center at Devil's Lake State Park.

This new facility will include interpretive exhibits, educational spaces, and administration space for the park staff along with a cafe, gift shop, and public gathering spaces. Site development around the new building will include outdoor classrooms, nature-based play and recreation areas, and interpretive spaces. The proposed Center will also include elements to encourage park visitors to explore the entire Wisconsin State Park system.

Please join the Friends of Devil's Lake State Park and its working committee to hear more about this project at a public meeting on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Baraboo City Hall, 101 South Blvd, 2nd floor, Baraboo, WI 53913. You will have opportunities to provide comments and ask questions.

For more information, please contact the Friends of Devil's Lake at fodlboard@yahoo.com.