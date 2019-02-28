Friends of Lakeview Library Annual Meeting

press release: Join the Friends of Lakeview Library for a free program featuring author Muriel Simms talking about her book "Settlin': Stories of Madison's Early African American Families."

Enjoy refreshments at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Simms's talk will begin at 7 p.m. She will also autograph books during the event. All are welcome!