Friends of Lakeview Library Annual Meeting

Google Calendar - Friends of Lakeview Library Annual Meeting - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of Lakeview Library Annual Meeting - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of Lakeview Library Annual Meeting - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Friends of Lakeview Library Annual Meeting - 2019-02-28 18:00:00

Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Join the Friends of Lakeview Library for a free program featuring author Muriel Simms talking about her book "Settlin': Stories of Madison's Early African American Families."

Enjoy refreshments at 6 p.m., followed by a brief business meeting at 6:30 p.m. Simms's talk will begin at 7 p.m. She will also autograph books during the event. All are welcome!

Info
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Books
608-246-4547
Google Calendar - Friends of Lakeview Library Annual Meeting - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Friends of Lakeview Library Annual Meeting - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Friends of Lakeview Library Annual Meeting - 2019-02-28 18:00:00 iCalendar - Friends of Lakeview Library Annual Meeting - 2019-02-28 18:00:00