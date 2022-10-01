RSVP for Friends of Mackenzie Center Fundraising Banquet

media release: The Friends of MacKenzie Environmental Center, Inc. are planning a Fundraising Banquet on October 15, 2022. Founded in 1978 , The Friends of the MacKenzie Center is one of the oldest Friends groups that support a state property.

5:30 pm, at MacKenzie Center LODGE building, W7303 Co Road CS & Q, Poynette. Tickets are $45. Ticket order deadline: Oct. 1. TICKETS WILL NOT BE SOLD AT THE DOOR.

The evening begins at 5:30 pm with a social hour (beer/wine/soda available), heavy appetizers (hot & cold), raffles, and reception. No formal dinner. Program begins at 7:00pm.

“From the very beginning the Friends group supported the work of the Center and the goal of supporting environmental education to the youth that visited”, stated Ruth Ann Lee, Banquet Coordinator for the Friends group. “The upcoming banquet is a great way to offer support and keep moving forward in a time where a lot of individuals and organizations feel unsettled. This event directly helps the Friends help the MacKenzie Center reach its mission and goals.”

The Friends Fundraising Banquet is an opportunity to celebrate the MacKenzie Center which hosts thousands of school aged youth for field trips focused on conservation and environmental education. The celebration includes a social hour with cocktails and heavy hors d'oeuvres, door prizes, as well as a variety of raffles including; firearms, archery equipment, mystery raffle, outdoor gear, wine pull, cash, and more. Lee also shared that “It is with the generous support of many local and statewide donors that we can provide high quality prizes and gifts for those attending the banquet.” Some top donors to this event include Rock N Wool Winery, 4imprint, O’Brion Printing, and Mathews Bows.

“It is our priority to make sure the Center continues to be a leader in conservation and wildlife education; and this event will ensure resources for the Friends to honor that goal.” Carl Bujanowski, Friends group President, stated. “In addition, I would like to express on behalf of the organization sincere appreciation and thanks to all members, volunteers, and MacKenzie staff for making this event possible.”

The event capacity is limited and could sell out quickly, please reach out if you have interest in attending. For more information on this event, the Friends of the MacKenzie Center, upcoming events or to contribute a gift, please visit the Friends website at www.friendsofmackenzie.org or find the group on Facebook!