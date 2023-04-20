Friends of Madison Public Libraries Music Sale
to
Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Friends of the Madison Public Library is alive with the sound of music! Join us for our three-day special sale (April 20-22) at the Central Library (1st floor) and purchase affordable sheet music and musical books on Mozart, Beethoven, and more!
9 am-9 pm on 4/20, 9 am-6 pm on 4/21 and 9 am-5 pm, 4/22, Central - 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison
Hardcover Books: $2.00*
Softcover Books: $1.00*
Collections: $4.00*
Sheet Music: 50 cents*
*Plus Tax