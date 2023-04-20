Friends of Madison Public Libraries Music Sale

media release: Friends of the Madison Public Library is alive with the sound of music! Join us for our three-day special sale (April 20-22) at the Central Library (1st floor) and purchase affordable sheet music and musical books on Mozart, Beethoven, and more!

9 am-9 pm on 4/20, 9 am-6 pm on 4/21 and 9 am-5 pm, 4/22, Central - 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison

Hardcover Books: $2.00*

Softcover Books: $1.00*

Collections: $4.00*

Sheet Music: 50 cents*

*Plus Tax