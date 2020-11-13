ONLINE: Friends of MSCR Auction

media release: Since 2013, the Friends of MSCR has gifted $430,000 to MSCR. These funds support new program initiatives and much needed equipment including outdoor and environmental education, adapted recreation and inclusion services, Latino community outreach, afterschool clubs and neighborhood center programming, to better serve the Madison community.

Please join MSCR and bid on fabulous items in the 2020 Online Auction! Items include pet care, gift baskets, entertainment, spa services, sports memorabilia and much more.

" We are grateful to the Friends of MSCR for their support of recreation programming in the Madison community. Thank you to the generous donors and bidders who make this online auction possible. Every bid and donation help ensure access to high quality affordable recreation and enrichment for our community members," described Janet Dyer, MSCR Executive Director.

This year's Online Auction is supported by the following generous sponsors:

Community Believers - $1,000+

· Oak Park Place

· Park Bank

· Anne & Phillip Duffy, in memory of Robert Parenteau

Recreation Enthusiasts - $500

· Slow Roll Cycles

Afterschool Advocate - $300

· Greenleaf Media

· QTI Group

· Stroud, Willink, & Howard LLC

Check out 32auctions.com/mscr2020 to view all of the items. The auction takes place through November 20.

MSCR offers many recreation programs for all ages that are accessible and affordable. Fee assistance is available. Please call 608-204-3000 or visit mscr.org for more information. MSCR is Madison’s public recreation department serving the community since 1926.