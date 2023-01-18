Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Working Together Toward a Cleaner Energy Future (FOPBC Conservancy Day)

Wednesday, January 18, at 6:00pm, Middleton Library, In the downstairs Archer Room (through the lobby stairwell)

Sign-up Required

MG&E’s Leah Samson will share an update on MG&E’s wind, solar and battery storage projects. She will also share information on how they are working with customers to reduce collective energy use, electrify transportation, and achieve net-zero carbon electricity.

Leah Samson has worked at MG&E for almost 5 years helping residential customers understand their energy use, educating them on how to make their home energy efficiency, and answering other residential related questions. She has a Mechanical Engineering degree from the UW-Madison and previously owned Madison Environmental Group, a sustainability consulting firm.