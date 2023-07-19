Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

media release: Join us at the Middleton Public Library for a presentation from Lars Higdon of Dane County Parks.

The presentation will provide a summary of the Acker farm acquisition and restoration objectives and summarize the work that has occurred to date and what lies ahead on this 160 acre addition to Pheasant Branch Conservancy.

Lars Higdon has been the Botanist/Naturalist with Dane County Parks since 2016. As Botanist/Naturalist he enjoys working closely with a large workforce of volunteers to restore prairies, savannas, and woodlands. Lars has worked in multiple capacities managing and restoring natural communities in Wisconsin as well as southern California.