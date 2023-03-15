Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

press release: Building a Sustainable School Yard - Using the Natural World to Engage Youth (FOPBC Conservancy Day)

In the downstairs Archer Room (through the lobby stairwell). Sign-up Required.

Join us at the Middleton Public Library for a fabulous presentation from 7th Grade teachers & School Garden Coordinator for Spring Harbor Middle School- Dave Ropa!

Teaching students to conduct research in local lakes, streams, forests, gardens and prairies, Dave Ropa has a vast collection of student work samples and success stories. His talk will provide outdoor educators unique ways to engage volunteers and visitors to outdoor spaces.

David Ropa is a 7th grade science teacher at Spring Harbor Middle School in Madison, and the manager of the Irwin A. & Goodman Greenhouse at Spring Harbor. He’s been a public school teacher for 22 years after a career in international market development.