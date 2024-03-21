Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: Citizen Science Water Monitoring in Pheasant Branch Watershed

Learn about the Community Water Monitoring Network (CWMN) and the volunteer monitoring efforts that are happening in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy. 

Helen Schlimm, Center for Limnology at UW-Madison

Herb Garn, retired Professional Hydrologist from U. S Geological Survey, and Co-chair of Watershed Committee, Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy

Rick Eilertson, Consulting Engineer and Watershed Committee member, Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy

Environment, Lectures & Seminars
608-767-2394
