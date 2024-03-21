Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
media release: Citizen Science Water Monitoring in Pheasant Branch Watershed
Learn about the Community Water Monitoring Network (CWMN) and the volunteer monitoring efforts that are happening in the Pheasant Branch Conservancy.
Presented by:
Helen Schlimm, Center for Limnology at UW-Madison
Herb Garn, retired Professional Hydrologist from U. S Geological Survey, and Co-chair of Watershed Committee, Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy
Rick Eilertson, Consulting Engineer and Watershed Committee member, Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy