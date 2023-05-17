Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day

media release: Accessibility and Birding (FOPBC Conservancy Day)

Join us at the Middleton Public Library for a presentation from Madison Audubon Communication coordinator Kaitlin Svabek.

Kaitlin will talk about accessible birding and discuss the organization's work and collaborations with local partners to offer and expand opportunities to appreciate nature together.

Kaitlin is passionate about improving access to nature, they often lead accessible birding outings or field trips geared towards beginning birders. When not actively birding or talking about birds, they love spending time outside with their spouse and dogs—hiking, biking, or gardening with native plants. Cranes and corvids are among their favorite bird species.