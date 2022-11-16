Friends of Pheasant Branch Conservancy Day
Middleton Library 7425 Hubbard Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
press release: "Fantastic Fungi: Movers and Shapers of Forest Ecosystems."
Join us as we have Glen Stanosz- Emeritus Professor of Tree and Forest Health at the University of Wisconsin–Madison as he discusses fungi- the overlooked, misunderstood, and underappreciated organisms of forest ecosystems!
Every Conservancy Day is:
- Free
- Open to the public
- For all ages unless a specific age group is given in the program description
- Diverse topics — More than 400 participants each year enjoy topics ranging from wildlife, science, resource management, natural and cultural history and current community issue
