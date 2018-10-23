Friends of Starkweather Creek Annual Meeting
Goodman Community Center 149 Waubesa St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Come be a part of healing and honoring our people and place! Join us to hear about what Friends of Starkweather Creek has been up to this year! Program is as follows:
Ho-Chunk History in the Watershed: Missy Tracy, Ho-Chunk Nation
Annual Report
New Board Member Election (Please consider joining our board!)
