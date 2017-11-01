RSVP for Friends of Wisdom Prairie Annual Meeting

press release: Join the Friends of Wisdom Prairie at their final event of the year, the annual meeting and dinner lecture.

Learn about the importance of monarch butterfly conservation from expert Karen Oberhauser. Karen is the director of the UW-Madison Arboretum and former professor in the Fisheries, Wildlife and Conservation Biology department at the University of Minnesota. In 2013, she was named a Champion of Change for Citizen Science by the White House. She has been director for the Monarchs in the Classroom Program, president of the Monarch Butterfly Sanctuary Foundation and director of the Monarch Larva Monitoring Project.

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Schedule:

5:30 pm — Beer, Wine & Conversation

6:00 pm — Dinner

6:45 pm — Friends of Wisdom Prairie Council election by members

7:00 pm — Karen Oberhauser presents the dinner lecture on Monarch Butterfly Conservation