RSVP for Friendship Force

press release: The Friendship Force of Wisconsin-Madison is presenting an opportunity to learn about Kazakhstan, the 9th largest country in the world. The organization recently hosted a group from Kazakhstan and is providing this opportunity to learn more to members and guests.

Speaker: Alan Mashan, sophomore at UW's School of Business and citizen of Kazakhstan

Date: November 16, 4:00 pm, virtual. RSVP: to lambertmichelj@gmail.com

Deadline November 14, 2022