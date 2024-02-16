Karaoke with Fringe Field

× Expand courtesy Fringe Field Fringe Field at the East Side Club. Fringe Field

media release: So you wanna be a rock and roll star? Then listen now to what I say... Just head on down to the Red Rooster for Live Band Karaoke! Front a live band on stage at one of Madison's premier music venues! It's gonna be a '90s/'00s grunge and alt-rock kind of a night, so be ready to give us your best Eddie Vedder, Kurt Cobain, Chris Cornell, or Dave Grohl. Ladies might prefer Alanis Morissette, Fiona Apple, Gwen Stefani or Adele - the choice is yours! Check out our complete song list at fringe-field.com and we'll be there to rock it behind YOU...