The Frog Prince

media release: Get ready for a unique theatre experience where your kids are the stars!

It’s fun and excitement when Missoula Children’s Theatre (MCT) pulls into Monroe in their “little red truck” loaded with a set, lights, costumes, props, and make-up; everything it takes to put on a play…except the cast. The team holds an open audition and casts 50-60 school-age children to perform in a full-scale, hour-long original musical production. The show is rehearsed throughout the week and two public performances are presented at the end of the week. All MCT shows are original adaptations of classic children’s stories and fairy tales…a twist on the stories you know and love. Creativity, social skills, goal achievement, communication skills, and self-esteem are all characteristics that are attained through the participation in this unique, educational project.

Open auditions are for all students in grades K through 12. Auditions are Monday, January 9, 2023. Rehearsals are January 9−13, 2023. CLICK HERE to register for auditions. FREE for all students participating in the program.

Shows at 11 am & 2 pm. ADULT TICKETS: $0; STUDENT TICKETS $5.