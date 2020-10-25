From Here On Out: Celebrating Black Lives and Black Artists

× Expand Anthony Smith Jr. "Kenny's Carpetbaggers' Lament No. 2," mixed media, 2020.

press release: FROM HERE ON OUT: Celebrating Black Lives & Black Artists

Hosted by Integrated Art Group & Café Coda

reception Sunday, October 25, 2020 | 1-3 PM and 3-5 PM. On display through March 1. Tickets by donation and on sale starting Friday, Sep. 25 at www.integratedartllc.com. The event will be livestreamed to Instagram to reach a broader audience.

​Join us for an online and social distance onsite art celebration in support of racial justice and Black artists. This event is co-hosted with Café Coda.

​The event is a fundraiser for organizations working for racial equity and justice social reform. Event includes an exhibition, live music by Hanah Jon Taylor, outdoor live painting, artist talks and more.

​During the COVID-19 pandemic, the gallery will be open to the public for limited hours and by appointment. Visitors inside the building will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, and the number of visitors will be limited according to current public health guidelines.

Integrated Art Group and Marƶeń stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement in condemnation of the horrific and systemic acts of violence committed against Black Americans. As an art consulting firm and gallery, we recognize that artists of color have been and are currently underrepresented in both art institutions and commercial galleries. In an effort to amplify the work of Black Artists in our community, we are partnering with Café Coda to present “From Here On Out,” a platform that will explore how artists are using their creative practice to process current events.

The exhibition will be curated by Madison artist Tony Catteruccia and Integrated Art Group Founder Margaret LeMay and will be open by

appointment.