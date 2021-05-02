From Here On Out: Celebrating Black Lives and Black Artists

× Expand Anthony Smith Jr. "Kenny's Carpetbaggers' Lament No. 2," mixed media, 2020.

Integrated Art Group and Café CODA are collaborating on this exhibit celebrating Black lives and examining how artists are interpreting current events, on display at IAG's Marƶeń showroom (and online) through May 2. To find out about more virtual events, see integratedartllc.com.

press release: FROM HERE ON OUT: Celebrating Black Lives & Black Artists

Integrated Art Group/ Marƶeń and Café CODA present “From Here On Out” from Oct. 25 – May 2 (now extended).

We will be holding a closing reception live, in-person , which includes two live performances by the Hanah Jon Taylor Artet, artist talks, live painting by Milwaukee Artists for Racial Justice, and the chance to explore Windows to the Soul, a new addition to the From Here On Out Exhibition. For more information, visit integratedartllc.com/shop Sunday, May 2, 1 – 5 PM, $20 or by donation.

In an effort to amplify the work of Black Artists in our community, we are partnering with Café Coda to present “From Here On Out,” a fundraising exhibition celebrating black lives and exploring how artists are using their creative practice to process current events. The exhibition was curated by Deerfield artist Tony Catteruccia and Integrated Art Group Founder Margaret LeMay. Selected artists include Megan Bloesch (Madison); Thomas Ferrella (Madison); Anwar Floyd-Pruitt (Milwaukee); Jerome Glenn (Madison); Femi J Johnson (Allentown, Pennsylvania); Al Johnson (Easton, Pennsylvania); Jerry Jordan (Madison); Milwaukee Artists for Racial Justice (Milwaukee); DarRen Morris (Green Bay); Tia Richardson (Milwaukee); Anthony Smith (Allentown, Pennsylvania); Ron Tarver (Pennsylvania); Robert Tetzner (Madison); Kenechi Unachukwu (Fitchburg); Mark Weller (Waunakee); Christopher Wilde (Madison); and Tandem Press (Madison).

Accompanying the onsite exhibition at Integrated Art Group/ Marƶeń, is our expanded virtual exhibition on our website at www.integratedartllc.com/shop through May 2, 2021. Additional viewings of the art exhibition at Marƶeń are by appointment.

The event is a fundraiser for organizations working for racial equity and social justice reform. Integrated Art Group/ Marƶeń will donate a portion of our commission from artwork sales to charitable organizations and non-profits selected by each artist, including Arts for ALL, Freedom Inc, Defending Black Girlhood, Omega School, Milwaukee Artists for Racial Justice, United Way of Dane County, Urban Triage and more. The event will be livestreamed to Facebook to reach a broader audience.

In conjunction with the event, Integrated Art Group/ Marƶeń and Café Coda will present “Art Toast”, a series of virtual behind the scenes art tours.

We will follow city of Madison Public Health requirements including social distancing, hosting the reception outdoors, limiting attendance, and requiring all staff and patrons to wear masks.

Sponsored by Dane Arts, Martin Glass, Madison Music Experience, Amanti, Douglas Art and Frame, Meuer Framing, and donations by generous individuals.