From Minor League to the Olympic Games: Journey through the World of Sports Photography

media release: Ron Wyatt discusses capturing the thrill of victory and the agony of defeat in sports photography. Whether you're an ambitious beginner, or a seasoned pro, Ron will cover equipment, camera set-up, and planning an awesome shooting strategy. Ron will also emphasize the importance of knowing the game - how to have fun photographing sports and what it's like to cover the Olympic Games. Before you know it, "play ball" will resound in your neighborhood and ballparks across the land. Ron will help the family photo-bugs prepare for capturing action on and around the field. This is the perfect seminar to learn the basics of sports photography and see images of epic sporting events captured by a true pro.

Third Thursday Talks are always free and open to the public.

To join via Zoom, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86444905873?pwd=YVdMOWNOTm1hWDQzaXVLNHhBN2xVdz09

Meeting ID: 864 4490 5873 Passcode: 449570

This presentation will be via Zoom only. Please do not come to the PhotoMidwest Studio; no one will be there!

