From Personal to Political: Developing a Photography Project

Lidia Sharapova will share what it takes to prepare a project-based body of work. She will talk about her process, from inception to execution, and how it continues to evolve. Drawing from her body of work, Lidia will reflect on themes that explore gender identity, womanhood, and femininity.

