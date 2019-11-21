From Planarians to Parasites: Stem Cells and Regeneration in Flatworms

press release: Join a discussion about planarians to discover how they use stem cells as a source of new tissue during regeneration and tissue maintenance. You’ll also learn how the UW’s work with planarians has led to studying the biology of parasitic flatworms, which has significance for global health. The speaker, Phil Newmark, is a professor in the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Registration is strongly encouraged. For more information, please visit the linked UW Alumni website.

Free and open to all, but registration is strongly encouraged.