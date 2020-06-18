From Riots to Revolution: The Movement for #GeorgeFloyd, A Marxist Perspective

press release: The killing of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police has ignited a movement! It has unleashed decades of accumulated discontent which has reached insurrectionary levels in many cities. It has begun to find its voice, organically coalescing around demands to “Defund” or “Abolish the Police.” As the conditions for revolution rapidly mature in the U.S., there is an urgent need for the movement to grapple with some serious questions: What role do police play under capitalism, in the U.S. and around the world? What will it take to abolish this institution? Which way forward?

