From Statehouse to Stadium and Beyond: 40 Years of Photography

press release: PhotoMidwest Third Thursday presentations are free and open to the public.

Join Greg Anderson as he shares 40 years of images and stories from his diverse photography career. Greg's career includes serving as one of two legislative photographers at the Wisconsin State Capitol, many UW Departments including UW Athletics, Madison Symphony Orchestra and work with Beloit College, The National Gallery, The Smithsonian and Departments of Defense and National Park Service.

About Greg Anderson

Greg Anderson has worked as a photographer in Madison for nearly 40 years. Greg grew up in a household that subscribed to Magazines like Look, Life, Sports Illustrated, and National Geographic. Consequently, when it came to decide on what to study in college, photography seemed like a pretty cool pursuit. After graduating from the UW-LaCrosse with a Communications degree with a minor in photography, Greg moved to Madison and shopped his portfolio around town while working at the Camera Co.

In September of 1985, Greg was hired at the Photo Media Center of the UW-Madison Extension. The PMC was in place to provide the UW-Madison campus with photographic services. Assignments included photographing at the UW Hospital, the Elvehjem (now Chazen) Museum of Art, School of Business, and the largest client of the Photo Media Center, the Athletic Department.

In the mid-90s the Photo Media Center closed its doors, but the need for the photography of these different UW departments did not go away. Greg continued to provide the UW with photography on a freelance basis. In addition to the UW, Greg worked for Beloit College, The Madison Symphony Orchestra, The National Gallery and Smithsonian, The Defense Department, and the National Park Service Department of Historical Preservation.

In 2012, Greg was hired as a legislative photographer within the State Capitol. His duties there include photographic support of all of the legislative offices in both the Assembly and Senate, portraiture, floor speeches, bill signings, as well as coverage of hearings and press conferences.

Greg continues to photograph for the UW Athletic Communications Department, Beloit College, and the National Park Service when his schedule at the Capitol allows.