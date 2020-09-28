RSVP for From the Garden: Fermenting Vegetables and Herbs

press release: Whether you grow your vegetables or procure them from the local farmers market, you can ferment them at home. This program will teach participants hands-on how to ferment vegetables and herbs from the garden. We will make a unique kraut with herbs added and a brined vegetable. Everyone will take home a jar of each and instructions for continuing to ferment vegetables at home.

Date and Time: Thursday, October 8, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: September 28

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $44/$35 member