ONLINE: From the Ground Up: A Dialogue with Emerging Developers

media release: Diverse housing developers from around the state will offer their perspectives on shaping Wisconsin’s affordable housing future on June 15 from 10-11:30 a.m. at a free online event organized by the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.

The event, “From the Ground Up: A Dialogue with Emerging Developers,” celebrates the 2021 award of state and federal housing tax credits to developers from diverse backgrounds in partnership with established developers. The emerging developers will share their stories, contribute their visions for the state’s housing future and identify factors that could help achieve their vision.

The event will feature state leaders including WHEDA CEO Joaquín Altoro and Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan as well as co-host Melissa Allen of Maures Development Group and facilitator Shannon Sims of WTMJ-TV Ch. 4. Register here: https://mediasiteconnect.com/ site/wheda21.

“The experiences and insights of these emerging developers offer important lessons as we work to achieve a more equitable, affordable and workforce-centered housing future in Wisconsin,” said WHEDA CEO Joaquín Altoro. “We encourage everyone with a stake in housing and economic development to join us for the virtual portion of the event. While we see continued success with the federal and state housing tax credit programs that have brought these developers to the table, we know that more needs to be done.”

The emerging developers invited to participate in the event, their projects and established development partners follow. In some cases, the developers are working on more than one project:

Daniel Afable, DA Development, 38Ten Parmenter in Middleton, Dennis Hanson, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan. Also University Park Commons in Madison, Jacob Klein, JT Klein Co.

Luke Samalya, Danna Capital Corp., Berkshire in Ashwaubenon, Josh Hafron, General Capital Development. Also, The Grove Apartments in Stevens Point, Josh Hafron, General Capital Development.

Que El-Amin, Scott Crawford Inc., Bronzeville Scattered Sites in Milwaukee, Melissa Allen, Maures Development Group. Also West River Lofts in Two Rivers, Melissa Allen, Maures Development Group.

Anthony Kazee, KG Development, Riverwest Workforce Apartments & Food Accelerator in Milwaukee, Josh Hafron, General Capital Development.

Rick Banks, Quasar Development Group, Forest Edge Apartments in Lac du Flambeau, Chris Laurent, Cinnaire Solutions Corp.

Jean Thayer, Lac Courte Oreilles Housing Authority, Lac Courte Oreilles Homes VI in Hayward.

Carla Cross, Cross Management Services, The Shoals in Sister Bay, Menachem Rapoport, Crown Court Properties.

Renata Bunger, Lean Design Werks, Avenue Square Apartments in Madison, Alfred McConnell.

Malik Cupid, Cupid Development, Edison School Apartments in Milwaukee, Dennis Hanson, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

Greg Davis, One 5 Olive, Kenosha Uptown Lofts, Dennis Hanson, Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan.

Tim Mahone, TMCG Inc., Michigan Street Commons in Milwaukee, Adam Templer, Bear Development.

Michael Emem, Emem Group, MLK Library Apartments, Josh Hafron, General Capital Development.

Brandon Rule, Rule Enterprises, Oak Ridge at University Park in Madison, Jacob Klein, JT Klein Co. Also Okato Manor in Oconto, Menachem Rapoport, Crown Court Properties.

Lane Manning, DreamLane Real Estate Group, The Waterford in McFarland, Cal Schultz, Northpointe Development Corp. Also Uno's Madison in Madison, Cal Schultz, Northpointe Development Corp.

Changes to WHEDA’s competitive allocation process for the 2021 round resulted in a more than doubling of the number of diverse developers participating in the housing tax credit awards.

Changes to WHEDA's competitive allocation process for the 2021 round resulted in a more than doubling of the number of diverse developers participating in the housing tax credit awards.