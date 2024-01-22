From the Holocaust to Civil Rights

Attic Angel Place, Middleton 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

media release: The Continuing Education Programs of Attic Angel Association are held Monday mornings at Attic Angel Place, 8301 Old Sauk Road, Middleton, WI. The programs are open to the public. Coffee is served at 10 a.m. and the program begins at 10:30 a.m. There is no charge, and no reservation is required.

Jan. 22: Chris Halverson, Debbie Konkol & Joanne Weinberg, granddaughters of a Holocaust victim

Lectures & Seminars, Seniors
